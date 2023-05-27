Congress leaders pay tributes to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tributes to first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 59 th death anniversary.

Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, party treasurer Pawan Bansal, and others paid floral tributes to Nehru at Shanti Van memorial here. Gandhi said Nehru's "legacy stands tall, like a beacon, illuminating the idea of India and the values he dedicated his life".

Remembering Nehru, Kharge took to Twitter and wrote one his quotes: "You don't change the course of history by turning the faces of portraits to the wall."

Paying tributes to the first Prime Minister, the Congress president said: "India of 21st century cannot be imagined without the contributions of Pandit Nehru. A fearless watchdog of democracy, his progressive ideas propelled India's social, political and economic development despite challenges. My tributes 'Jawahar of Hind'."

Even Venugopal took to Twitter and said: "A legendary freedom fighter. visionary Prime Minister. A democrat who laid the foundation of our Republic. statesman respected worldwide. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru set an example for all his successors to follow. Remembering Pandit ji on his death anniversary."

Nehru played a prominent role in India's freedom struggle. He also went on to become India's first Prime Minister after Independence in 1947. He was among the key leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC). The Congress shared a video of its leaders paying tribute to Nehru on Twitter.

On May 27, 1964, the first Prime Minister of India took his last breath. He served for over 16 years from 1947 to 1964 till he died at the age of 74.

He had a great fondness for kids, and children use to call him Chacha Nehru and his birthday is celebrated as Children's Day every year.