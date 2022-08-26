Congress leaders slam Ghulam Nabi Azad for 'betrayal'

Not entirely unexpected but the Congress was taken by surprise by senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation on Friday and the party gathered its wits soon to question the “betrayal” while linking it to the party not renominating him to Rajya Sabha and him surrendering to the "remote control" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The scathing counter-attack to a stinging five-page letter from Azad, came amid speculation about what would his associates do, as the veteran leader said he and “my other colleagues” would continue to “perpetuate the ideals” for which they have dedicated their entire adult lives outside the “formal fold” of the Congress.

Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh referred to Modi's emotional farewell speech for Azad in Rajya Sabha, conferring Padma Bhushan and giving permission to continue residing in his Delhi residence despite retiring from the Upper House.

Also read: In Azad's scathing letter, Sonia Gandhi also under attack

"A man who has been treated with the greatest respect by the Congress leadership has betrayed it by his vicious personal attacks which reveal his true character. GNA's DNA has been Modi-fied," he said slamming the senior leader for his decision.

Sources close to Azad said since Modi's farewell speech, Congress leaders had started a campaign against Azad, who "himself had heard about a group of MPs sitting in Central Hall making snide remarks" against him. "It all started then. There was no consultation despite him being a senior leader. He felt unwanted," they added.

However, Congress sources rubbished the claims and said that he was consulted at all stages and the resignation was ideological. Referring to the mention of Rahul resigning as Congress chief in a "huff" after 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a senior leader said, "He single-handedly ensured that Congress was washed out in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He was the real father of Andhra bifurcation. Did he take responsibility? Rahul did not walk away in a huff but took moral responsibility."

Congress Media Department Chairman Pawan Khera attacked Azad saying, "We have seen the love between Modi and Azad, it was also seen in the Parliament. That love has been manifested in this letter."

On Azad's criticism of Rahul's public disapproval of an ordinance brought by the UPA government, Khera said, "If you think it was wrong, you would have thought it to be wrong then also. Why were you silent then? That means you are selfish, your mouth gets shut before a post. Now you don't have a post and therefore you are speaking."

Leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Digvijaya Singh, criticised Azad, saying the party gave him everything. "The party gave him everything, he was unable to win from J&K, so he was fielded from Maharashtra. Twice he was elected to the Lok Sabha and was given five terms in the Rajya Sabha, which means 30 years," Singh said.