Congress leadership crisis live updates: Delhi Cong demands Rahul to be appointed party chief 'without further delay'

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi said that she would step down from the party's top leadership position. Rumours suggest that she will make an official announcement at the scheduled Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday. This comes after a letter from some of the party's senior leaders sought reforms in the party. This letter was signed by the likes of Kapil Sibal and Shashi Tharoor among several others. The letter is the first united attempt by Congress leaders for an intervention by the party chief to set things right in the organisation which appears adrift with the lack of a full-time president to take on the challenge posed by the well-oiled machinery of the BJP.
Delhi Cong demands Rahul to be appointed party chief 'without further delay'
The Delhi Congress, after an "emergency" meeting on Sunday, demanded Rahul Gandhi's ascension as the party's national president without further delay. (PTI)
The Congress is bound to sink, no power can save it: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Some people have written to Sonia Gandhi, asking her to leave the post (of Congress president) for someone else. The Congress is bound to sink, no power in this world can save it: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a BJP event in Gwalior. (ANI)
Rahul Gandhi should come ahead & be the Congress President: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Where the fight is to save ethos of democracy, she has always taken challenges head-on. But if she has made up her mind-I believe Rahul Gandhi should come ahead & be the Congress President: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (ANI)
Congress can’t survive without ‘fake Gandhis’: Pralhad Joshi
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said the Congress party cannot survive without the ‘fake Gandhis’ being at the helm.
Crisis in Congress: Ahead of CWC meeting, 23 senior leaders write to Sonia Gandhi, call for changes in leadership
The joint letter by 23 leaders to the Congress President is said to have been written about a fortnight back, but the Congress had officially denied the existence of any such letter.
Rahul had quit as Congress President in July last year, accepting responsibility of the party’s second successive debacle in the Lok Sabha elections and conveyed that the Congress should look beyond the Gandhi family for leadership.
The letter is the first united attempt by Congress leaders for an intervention by the party chief to set right things in the organisation which appears adrift with the lack of a full-time president to take on the challenge posed by the well-oiled machinery of the BJP.
Battle lines were drawn ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday with at least 23 leaders writing to party chief Sonia Gandhi flagging the leadership crisis and calling for internal elections, while another section pressing for the return of Rahul Gandhi as Congress President.