Congress leadership crisis live updates: For how long will Muslim leaders remain slaves of party leadership, asks Owaisi

Facing an internal crisis, the Congress Working Committee began a meeting to discuss the issue of party leadership. Sonia Gandhi has said that she would step down from the party's leadership position, while the J&K Congress has put its weight behind Rahul Gandhi to become the next President. This comes after a letter written by senior Congress leaders, and signed by the likes of Kapil Sibal and Shashi Tharoor among several others, sought reforms in the party. Stay tuned for more updates.