Congress leadership crisis live updates: Most party workers would like to see Rahul take over, says Sachin Pilot

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi said that she would step down from the party's top leadership position. Rumours suggest that she will make an official announcement at the scheduled Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday. This comes after a letter from some of the party's senior leaders sought reforms in the party. This letter was signed by the likes of Kapil Sibal and Shashi Tharoor among several others. The letter is the first united attempt by Congress leaders for an intervention by the party chief to set things right in the organisation which appears adrift with the lack of a full-time president to take on the challenge posed by the well-oiled machinery of the BJP.