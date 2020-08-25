Congress leadership crisis: Not dissenters, but proponents of revival, says Tankha

A day after high-voltage meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Congress leader Vivek Tanka on Tuesday brushed aside the “dissenters” barb hurled at him and other signatories of the letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi seeking sweeping changes in the party.

“Friends, we are not dissenters but proponents of revival,” Tankha, a Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh said.

Tankha, a Supreme Court lawyer, was among the 23 signatories to a letter to Gandhi asking the leadership to be more “visible” and “active”, besides seeking elections to key party fora.

“The letter was not a challenge to leadership but a parchment of action to strengthen the party. Universally truth is the best defence whether it be Court or Public Affairs. History acknowledges the brave & not the timid,” Tankha said.

The ‘dissenters’, led by Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Mukul Wasnik, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, met late Monday night at Azad’s residence to discuss the outcome of the Congress Working Committee meeting that went on for seven hours.

“It’s not about a post. It’s about my country which matters most,” Sibal said in a cryptic tweet on Tuesday.

The ‘dissenters’ sought solace in Gandhi’s closing remarks that she did not hold any ill will against any colleague, irrespective of the “hurtful” remarks, and treated them as part of a family.

“Irrespective of however hurtful the remarks in the past many years of any colleague may have been, she maintained that she has always risen above them to keep the Congress family together and to fight for the cause of the people,” Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala had said on Monday briefing on the CWC meeting.

At the meeting, four of the 23 leaders who had written the letter – Wasnik, Azad, Sharma and Jitin Prasada defended their action by insisting that they had merely raised issues bothering them with the Congress President.