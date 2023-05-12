Congress leadership upset with Pilot over 'padayatra'

Sachin Pilot appears to be testing the patience of Congress central leadership, which is increasingly getting upset with the dissident leader from Rajasthan as he refused to call off his five-day ‘padayatra’ despite repeated requests.

The leadership will discuss the Pilot issue soon after Karnataka results.

Sources said the central leadership this time is unlikely to show the leniency it displayed in April when Pilot went on a one-day hunger strike, despite issuing strong statements against him.

Congress called Rajasthan leaders, including state president Govind Singh Dotasra, for a meeting with party in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to discuss the political developments in the state, as Pilot started his ‘Jan Sangharsh Padayatra’ from Thursday.

The party is also of the view that the ‘padayatra’ is not a spontaneous reaction to Gehlot’s remarks in Dholpur when he revived the debate on 2020 rebellion by Pilot. One cannot have a five-day yatra with a planning of just two days, a senior leader said.

Sources said the leadership is unhappy with Pilot for precipitating tension in the state unit during the Karnataka campaign and months ahead of Rajasthan elections. A senior leader in the central leadership telephoned him and urged him not to go ahead but Pilot refused.

In April, sources said, central leadership took steps not to precipitate a crisis in the Rajasthan unit and took no action though he went ahead with his fast against the Gehlot government.

Then Congress had involved senior leader Kamal Nath to broker peace and he met Pilot along with General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal.

Sources said the leadership took note of the pattern of Pilot’s activities and feel he is building up a case to find the exit door. He wants to be kicked out, a senior leader said.

Speculation is that Pilot may launch his own party and align with AAP and Hanuman Beniwal’s Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.