Congress-led new front in Manipur stakes claim to form government

Congress on Thursday staked claim to form a new government in Manipur soon after it stitched an alliance with four MLAs of NPP, an ally of BJP and two others.

The six, including the lone MLA from Trinamool Congress and and Independent, quit the BJP-led alliance on Wednesday alleging "dictatorial functioning" of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

A team of the new alliance, Secular Progressive Front (SPF) met Governor Najma Heptulla at Raj Bhavan at Imphal urging her to dismiss the BJP-led "minority government" and invite former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh to form the new government, Ningombam Bupenda Meitei, Congress spokesperson in Manipur told DH.

Ibobi Singh, who was chosen as leader of the new front, served as Chief Minister thrice before BJP-led front wrested power in 2017.

The strength of the 60-member Assembly was reduced to 59 after one Congress MLA was disqualified in March for defection.

The letter submitted to the Governor claimed that the front has the support of 26 MLAs--20 Congress, four NPP and one each from Trinamul and Independent. It said that BJP led coalition had 23 MLAs (18 BJP, four NPF and one Lok Jana Shakti Party) after the resignation of three BJP MLAs. Seven Congress MLAs, who switched sides to BJP earlier were recently barred by Manipur High Court from entering the Assembly till the Speaker's tribunal decided on their disqualification under anti-defection law.

"In the event of the decision regarding disqualification of seven Congeess MLAs going in our favour, the effective strength of the House will become 56 (if three BJP MLAs disqualified) and SPF will command support of 33 MLAs. The same for BJP and its allies will stand at 23. Thus, the present ministry is now in the minority and to ensure that a floor test is called at the earliest, you are therefore, requested to summon a special House in a couple of days to vote on the no confidence motion against the present council of ministers," said the letter.

The team also urged the Governor to remove Speaker Yumnam Khemchand alleging that the latter was acting in "authoritarian manner" regarding disqualification of the seven Congress MLAs.

The political trouble in Manipur started in April when Biren Singh stripped off all portfolios from the deputy chief minister Y Joykumar Singh of NPP citing "derogatory remarks" against him. The deputy CM had slammed Biren Singh saying the latter failed to provide adequate ration to people affected by COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. Joykumar also resigned on Wednesday.

Biren Singh held a meeting with his MLAs on Thursday evening but did not issue any reaction regarding the turmoil. The drama unfolded amid the tussle over election for a Rajya Sabha member from the state on Friday.