Kerala: Congress-led UDF to stir against UCC

Congress-led UDF in Kerala announces series of protests against Uniform Civil Code, slams CPM for 'insincerity'

The UDF also decided to launch major stirs against the Kerala left-front government over price hike of commodities and other "anti-people" policies.

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 10 2023, 19:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 03:13 ist
Kerala opposition leader VD Satheesan. Credit: PTI Photo

The Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala will organise a meeting of all religious heads to protest against the Centre's moves to bring in Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

A meeting of UDF leaders here on Monday flayed the decision of the ruling CPM to invite only the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) from the opposition side for the seminar against UCC. Hence the UDF also decided not to go for any joint stir with the CPM on UCC. UDF will organise a meeting of representatives of all communities on July 29 to protest against UCC.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress said that the CPM was trying to make political advantage by inviting only the IUML to the seminar against UCC. The CPM leadership should openly admit whether they were rejecting the opinions of party leaders like E M S Namboodiripad who insisted on bringing in UCC. The CPM is not sincere in its stand on UCC, he said.

Also Read | RSS body urges Law Commission to understand tribals' customary practices before submitting report on UCC

The UDF also decided to launch major stirs against the Kerala left-front government over price hike of commodities and other "anti-people" policies. A secretariat march would be organised on September 12.

The IUML on Sunday rejected the CPM's invitation to a seminar against the UCC. IUML leadership flayed the CPM's decision not to invite Congress and said that Congress was integral in any protest against the UCC. Other Muslim religious outfits would be attending the seminar  to be organised by the CPM on July 15.

UCC
uniform civil code
Kerala
India News
Indian Politics
UDF
manipur violence
Manipur
Congress

