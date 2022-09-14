Cong left red-faced after office painted in BJP colours

Congress left red-faced after Trissur office painted in BJP colours

The office was being decked up to receive Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

IANS
IANS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 14 2022, 12:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 12:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The Congress on Wednesday was left red faced after it was found that its Trissur district Congress committee office, which is being decked up to receive Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, was painted in the 'BJP' colour saffron.

But, soon after realising the folly and getting trolled on social media, the top leaders of the Congress rushed to undo the wrong.

Also Read | BJP Goa chief claims 8 Congress MLAs to join saffron party

After being painted in the saffron colour, painters were seen hurriedly working on the building again and painting it white.

The painters claimed that they have had no role in the faux pas and they used the colour that was given to them.

The Congress leaders had assigned the work of giving the building a fresh coat of paint depicting the Indian Tricolour.

Congress
BJP
Rahul Gandhi
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Kerala
Indian Politics
India News

