Congress left red-faced after Trissur office painted in BJP colours

The Congress on Wednesday was left red faced after it was found that its Trissur district Congress committee office, which is being decked up to receive Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, was painted in the 'BJP' colour saffron.

But, soon after realising the folly and getting trolled on social media, the top leaders of the Congress rushed to undo the wrong.

After being painted in the saffron colour, painters were seen hurriedly working on the building again and painting it white.

The painters claimed that they have had no role in the faux pas and they used the colour that was given to them.

The Congress leaders had assigned the work of giving the building a fresh coat of paint depicting the Indian Tricolour.