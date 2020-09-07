Congress likens PM Narendra Modi to Roman emperor Nero as Covid-19 cases spike

Congress on Monday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Roman emperor Nero, the ineffectual leader in a crisis, as India became the second worst-hit nation in the world by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As Rome was burning, Nero played the fiddle. Likewise, as India was thrown in the abyss of Covid-19, Modi was busy feeding peacocks,” Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Congress accused the prime minister of failing to assess the gravity of the spread of the pandemic and claiming that the battle against Covid-19 would be over in 21 days.

“The battle against Covid-19 rages on, but the general is missing in action. In the fight to defeat corona, Modi government has proved itself wholly impetuous, completely incompetent and utterly amateurish,” Surjewala said.

The Congress’ attack comes on a day when India’s Covid-19 count surpassed that of Brazil to become the second worst-hit nation in the world by the pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

“The government has left the citizens to their fate as India becomes the second worst-hit nation in terms of the number of infections,” Surjewala said, demanding that the government come out with clarification on community spread of Covid-19 as it opened public transport.

He said that the “unplanned” nationwide lockdown imposed in March 2020 has not yielded any positive results but only increased the sufferings of the poor, pointing out that the suggestions by the Congress on tackling of the pandemic and regular warnings issued by party leader Rahul Gandhi were “ignored” by the government.