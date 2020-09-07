Congress likens PM Modi to Nero as Covid-19 cases spike

Congress likens PM Narendra Modi to Roman emperor Nero as Covid-19 cases spike

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 07 2020, 20:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 20:32 ist
Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to assess the gravity of the spread of the pandemic and claiming that the battle against Covid-19 would be over in 21 days.

Congress on Monday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Roman emperor Nero, the ineffectual leader in a crisis, as India became the second worst-hit nation in the world by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As Rome was burning, Nero played the fiddle. Likewise, as India was thrown in the abyss of Covid-19, Modi was busy feeding peacocks,” Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Congress accused the prime minister of failing to assess the gravity of the spread of the pandemic and claiming that the battle against Covid-19 would be over in 21 days.

“The battle against Covid-19 rages on, but the general is missing in action. In the fight to defeat corona, Modi government has proved itself wholly impetuous, completely incompetent and utterly amateurish,” Surjewala said.

The Congress’ attack comes on a day when India’s Covid-19 count surpassed that of Brazil to become the second worst-hit nation in the world by the pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

“The government has left the citizens to their fate as India becomes the second worst-hit nation in terms of the number of infections,” Surjewala said, demanding that the government come out with clarification on community spread of Covid-19 as it opened public transport.

He said that the “unplanned” nationwide lockdown imposed in March 2020 has not yielded any positive results but only increased the sufferings of the poor, pointing out that the suggestions by the Congress on tackling of the pandemic and regular warnings issued by party leader Rahul Gandhi were “ignored” by the government.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Narendra Modi
Congress

What's Brewing

New text bomb causes WhatsApp to crash, phone to hang

New text bomb causes WhatsApp to crash, phone to hang

Maharashtra MLAs pull down masks in Assembly

Maharashtra MLAs pull down masks in Assembly

Book says Trump held 'low opinions of all black folks’

Book says Trump held 'low opinions of all black folks’

Are Indian coaches getting short shrift in the IPL?

Are Indian coaches getting short shrift in the IPL?

 