Congress lost assembly election in Gujarat due to Aam Aadmi Party: Satish Jarkiholi

KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi said that Congress lost the Assembly election in Gujarat due to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). About 13 per cent of votes of Congress went to AAP, hence our seat share got reduced and came down below our anticipation.

Jarkiholi told reporters here on Friday that Gujarat results were not due to packages announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "It's not even Modi magic, AAP cut down 13 per cent votes of Congress. We had anticipated to win 60 to 70 seats", he said.

He credited the win in Himachal Pradesh to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra. Their campaigning extensively resulted in Congress winning 40 seats among the total of 68 seats.

He said, Congress needs a strategy to win Assembly elections in the state. Candidature should be given to those who can win and not for being seniors. The era of caste politics has ended and people will stand by those who work. KPCC needs to work in this regard.

JD(S) was a regional party in the state, but its influence was confined to some parts. The situation created by AAP in Gujarat cannot be created here. JD(S) has its own winning constituencies and we need to make our own efforts to win more seats, he added.

Regarding the statement by Congress leader Dr G Parameshwar that KPCC President D K Shivakumar has been moving around to discharge his responsibilities, Jarkiholi said, Shivakumar has been working day and night for the party actively. Sometimes calculations may go wrong, but we have to support him and the statement of Dr Parameshwar could also be on same lines.

We need to bring political change in district and state levels. Winning 20 more seats will bring Congress to power. People are aware of many of the programmes of the Siddaramaiah government being kept in abeyance, he stated.

Regarding a query on Dalit chief minister demand after the 2023 election, he said, "I want Congress to come to power" and the target wasn’t Dalit chief minister.

He said, groupism was a norm in any political party.

Belagavi City Corporation corporator elects were waiting for powers, but MLAs Abhay Patil and Anil Benake were functioning as mayor and deputy mayor by getting funds wherever required for them, he said.

"Karnataka-Maharashtra chief ministers should work towards diffusing the tense situation in the border areas. Jath, Akkolkat from Maharashtra cannot become part of the state and our areas cannot go to Maharashtra. It is confined for discussions", he opined.