Congress members walk out of Himachal Assembly over backdoor appointment issue

The Congress on Wednesday walked out of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly after it was not allowed to give an adjournment motion to discuss the issue of alleged backdoor appointments in the state.

As soon as the House assembled, Congress legislators reportedly started disrupting the Question Hour seeking an adjournment motion to discuss the matter.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, Congress MLAs Asha Kumari, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal and Dhani Ram Shandil stated that the state government was playing with the future of the unemployed youth through alleged backdoor entry through outsourcing.

However, Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar did not allow the Congress to present the adjournment motion.

At this, the Congress legislators created an uproar and walked out the House in protest.

Parmar said the Congress did not give any notice for the adjournment motion under Rule 62.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who is also the Leader of the House, stated that the adjournment motion under Rule 62 might be presented only for a matter of urgent public importance.

All the appointments in the state are being done as per rules, he said, adding Congress legislators should tell how many appointments through outsourcing have been done during its rule.