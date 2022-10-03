Cong mulling party structure overhaul after prez polls

Congress mulling party structure overhaul after prez polls

A committee of senior leaders are likely to be formed to finalise a draft for the organisational changes

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 03 2022, 07:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2022, 07:44 ist
The Congress flag. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress may go for an overhaul of its organisational structure after the presidential election next month by bringing in teamwork to the core of its leadership's functioning.

Sources said the party is considering creating the posts of regional working presidents or vice presidents to help the new president. This would also help in checking the powers of the president and help in creating an atmosphere of collective leadership.

A committee of senior leaders are likely to be formed to finalise a draft for the organisational changes. A final decision could be taken at the Plenary Session of Congress where the new president's election is ratified.

The regional working president or vice president -- for south, west, north and east -- could be a mix of senior and young leaders, sources said. These leaders will be tasked with organising the party in their respective regions.

At the Udaipur 'Chintan Shivir' in May this year, there were suggestions from various leaders that Working Presidents should be appointed to help the president. 

The G-23 or change-seekers had also earlier asked for organisational reforms in the party and insisted on collective leadership. They had also demanded elections to the Congress Working Committee and constitution of the  Parliamentary Board.

In his manifesto, senior MP Shashi Tharoor has spoken about appointing five vice presidents if he is elected. 

On Sunday, senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is taking on Tharoor, said after the elections a committee will be formed to discuss reforms. Kharge was responding to Tharoor's comments that the former was a representative of continuity and status quo while he is an agent of change.

"Whatever changes are to be made in our party, it is our internal matter. Whatever policy matter is decided, it will be decided with everyone's consent and that will be implemented," he told a press conference.

Congress
Mallikarjun Kharge
Shashi Tharoor
Indian Politics
India News

