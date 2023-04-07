Former Andhra CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP

‘Congress on decline’: Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 07 2023, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 03:16 ist
Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and party MP Arun Singh, at BJP HQ in New Delhi, Friday, April 7, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

In another setback to the Congress, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy joined the BJP on Friday amid mounting speculation that more politicians from the region are likely to join the saffron party in the coming days. 

Congress veteran AK Antony’s son Anil Antony had joined the BJP on Thursday.

Joining the party, Reddy said Congress was on the decline, and the leadership refuses to deliberate on what was ailing the party.

Reddy, the last CM of the undivided Andhra Pradesh, quit the Congress in 2014 following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. He had floated his own outfit the Jai Samaikyandhra Party. In 2018, he rejoined Congress. He again resigned from the party on March 11.

Sources said two former parliamentarians from the region are likely to join the BJP soon. There is speculation that Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and Dharmapuri Srinivas may join the BJP.

BJP senior leader Arun Singh and Union minister Prahlad Joshi welcomed Reddy into the party.

The four-time former MLA said he could not believe that there would be a day when he would leave Congress. “Unfortunately, the Congress has lost elections in state after state, due to bad decisions by the party high command,” he said.

“There needs to be a reality check within Congress. When one falls sick, we take them to the doctor. But in Congress, there’s no such intent. That’s why I left.”

Welcoming Reddy, Joshi said: “Reddy is a good cricketer, too. He opened his inning in the Congress, and now, after closing that inning, he has opened a new inning. And I know he will score and bat very well.”

