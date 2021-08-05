Congress, Opposition parties to up the ante in final week of Monsoon Session

Even as the third week of Monsoon session of Parliament is set to end tomorrow on a note of disruption, the Congress on Thursday made it clear it will keep up the momentum against the government on issues of alleged snooping with Rahul Gandhi on Thursday addressing a 'Sansad Gehrao' protest here by the Indian Youth Congress and attacking Israeli spyware Pegasus by calling it a "tool to silence people".

The other issue on which Congress will build its anti-government narrative is the farmers' distress. Rahul Gandhi, who earlier rode a tractor to Parliament to highlight the farmers' protest against the three contentious farm laws, is set to attend a symbolic protest of Opposition MPs at the site of farmers' agitation at Jantar Mantar on Friday.

The strategy for the protest march will be finalised at an Opposition meeting on Friday morning, somewhat like the one that was held on August 3, after a breakfast meeting called by Rahul Gandhi.

At the 'Sansad Gehrao' protest" on Thursday, Gandhi told the young workers, "your mobile phone is your voice. Narendra Modi has put the idea of Pegasus in the mobile phone of every youth, not just mine. This idea is that if you speak the truth, Narendra Modi and Pegasus are there in your phones...Pegasus is a way to silence the voice of people."

The farmers, under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha — who were given special permission to protest at Jantar Mantar till August 9 on weekdays — have already decided to observe Independence Day on August 15 as 'Kisan Mazdoor Azadi Sangram Diwas' and take out Tiranga marches across the country.

With the Monsoon session coming to an end on August 13, parties in the Opposition are keen to keep the heat on the government even in the last week of the session. Hence, more protests both outside Parliament and in the well of the Houses, could be the order of the day for all the five working days of Parliament next week.

The opposition parties have also decided to up the ante against the government in the last week of the session. Sources said that a decision has been taken to have at least one member from each of the opposition parties in the well when the House proceedings are underway.

Addressing reporters outside Parliament, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "if attempts are made to crush and muzzle our issues by targeting us, using threats, fear or pressurising us, the Congress and a united opposition are not going to budge and will keep fighting".

Congress member Pratap Singh Bajwa said farmers are sitting on the borders of Delhi. "What is the job of Parliament. PM Modi has said the laws are in the benefit of farmers but they are not accepting. I had earlier told the PM I will come with him to the border. But repeal the laws if farmers don't want the laws," Bajwa said.