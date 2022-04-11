Congress panel issues notices to Sunil Jakhar, K V Thomas over indiscipline

Cracking the whip, Congress disciplinary committee on Monday sought explanation from senior leader Sunil Jakhar for his statements against party line and KV Thomas for attending a seminar of CPI(M) despite Sonia Gandhi's instructions not to do so.

The five-member disciplinary committee headed by senior leader AK Antony met here and decided to issue notices to the two leaders. The two leaders have been asked to submit their responses within a week.

Sources said the panel will once again meet next week to discuss the responses they receive and then recommend to Sonia what action should be taken.

Jakhar has been making statements against party leaders, especially against former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The issuance of notice to Jakhar comes two days after the central leadership named a new leadership under Amarinder Singh Brar. He had also questioned Sonia "indulging" G-23 leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, saying it will lead to more dissent.

On Sunday, he had on Twitter congratulated the new team "for being chosen by Sonia Gandhi to lead the Punjab Congress through challenging times. Unity is strength".

The notice against Thomas comes two days after he attended a seminar on Centre-State relations organised by the CPI(M) as part of its Party Congress. On the advice of the Kerala unit, Sonia had instructed Thomas, Tharoor and Manishankar Aiyar not to attend it.

While Tharoor and Aiyar did not attend, Thomas went to the seminar, which was also attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and praised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Congress' Kerala president K Sudhakaran wrote to the central leadership seeking action.

Thomas is likely to respond soon and seek an in-person meeting with the disciplinary panel. Thomas said that he had attended the meeting as a Congressman.

He has been talking about the "insults meted out to" him by party men in recent years, including denial of seat. He was the only Congress MP who was denied a seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

