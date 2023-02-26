Congress plans to corner govt with protests on Adani issue

Congress on Sunday announced a series of protests on the Adani issue in the next three months as the Raipur Declaration of Plenary Session talked about a mass awareness campaign to be launched against the "crudest example of crony capitalism which the entire country and the world is seeing".

Party General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal announced the agitation programme, saying the leaders and workers are going back from the Chhattisgarh capital with "extra energy" to take on the government which is promoting crony capitalism.

"We are going to the streets against the entire pro-capitalist programmes," he said.

On March 6, Congress workers will hold protests at offices of SBI and LIC at block level across the country. The party will organise gherao of Raj Bhavans across the country on March 13, the day Parliament resumes Budget Session after recess.

Towards the end of March, there will be ‘parda-faash’ (expose) protests at district and state levels in April.

A number of speakers, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and top leader Rahul Gandhi, referred to the Adani Group and the expose by Hindenburg in their interventions at the Plenary.

Rahul spent considerable time of his 50-minute speech on the Adani Group issue as he questioned the government for “helping” the conglomerate while equating it with East India Company.

He claimed that a lot of money is reaching the Adani Group through shell companies and a probe is needed to establish which these companies are. “Why shouldn’t there be a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe? It is defence-related and security related. Who owns these shell companies? It is a big question,” he said.