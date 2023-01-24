Congress plans to enrol ‘Samvidhan Rakshaks’ across India

Congress is planning to enrol a million ‘Samvidhan Rakshaks’ across the country in the coming months in a new programme designed as a follow up to the Bharat Jodo Yatra to counter the “RSS onslaught” on the Constitution aimed at changing its “basic structure”.

Conceptualised by the SC (Scheduled Castes) Department of the party, the programme had a soft launch a couple of weeks ago and has already got around 50,000 registrations, which includes around 5,600 in Rajasthan and 4,400 in Maharashtra. The plan now is to have a mega launch in February soon after the yatra concludes.

Once the members are enrolled, the SC Department plans a flurry of activities, which includes video tutorials on Constitution by experts and uploading of videos with pledges to save the Constitution. It also plans to use its YouTube channel ‘Bahujan Ka Awaaz’, launched last month for the purpose.

Read | Digvijaya Singh said a ridiculous thing, says Rahul Gandhi on leader's remark on surgical strike

The move comes at a time the Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi in his interactions during the yatra and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, has been accusing the RSS-BJP of trampling upon the Constitution amid the Centre vs Judiciary debate over the suitability of “basic structure doctrine”.

“During the nine years of the Narendra Modi government, we have seen the weakening of Constitutional order. With the RSS completing 100 years in 2025, we know that their stated aim is to change the Constitution,” Congress SC Department Chairman Rajesh Lilothia told DH.

He said the Congress has taken a pledge to save the Constitution and is rolling out the ‘Samvidhan Rakshak’ (Constitution Saviours), which is also designed as an “outreach programme” to bring “like-minded” people closer to the party. K Raju, the National Coordinator for SC, ST, OBC and Minorities Department, monitors the rolling out of the programme.

So far, the party has assigned leaders in 25 states as in-charges to coordinate the enrollment, which is also open to non-Congress members. “This is an ideological battle where the RSS is trying to make India a Hindutva Rashtra and we are opposed to it,” Lilothia said.

Read | Truth shines bright: Rahul on BBC documentary on Modi

The SC Department has already launched a website www.saveconstitution.in for enrollment. After answering a few questions, including basic details and providing an ID, and getting endorsement from a coordinator or a member, one can get enrolled. It is also planning to reach out to people by sending enrollment links through WhatsApp and text messages.

The prospective ‘Samvidhan Rakshak’ will have to provide reasons for enrolling in the programme like whether they are joining because RSS is against quota regime, minorities, women, Dalits and farmers or because it wants to return to 'varna system' among others. After enrolling, one can get a certificate if they manage to enrol two others.