Congress playing 'hit and run' game in Parliament: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on frequent disruptions

The Opposition is demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the allegations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation by the Adani Group

  Feb 08 2023, 19:48 ist
  updated: Feb 08 2023, 20:45 ist
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi called the Congress a "non-performing asset". Credit: PTI File Photo

BJP leader and Former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday attacked the Congress over frequent disruptions in Parliament, saying the party is playing a "hit and run" game in the House.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed multiple disruptions earlier this week and last week following the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group.

"The Congress' defaulter dynasty starts playing the drama of hit and run through depressed, defeated political players," the former minister said, responding to a question on the ruckus.

Naqvi said the Congress has become a "non-performing asset" which has no value outside or inside Parliament.

The two Houses resumed functioning from Tuesday as the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address was taken up.

The Opposition is demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the allegations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation by a short-seller against the Adani Group, which has rejected all charges.

