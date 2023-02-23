Congress Plenary likely to discuss Adani issue and its impact on India

The resolution on the economy to be presented at the Congress Plenary Session here is likely to discuss the Adani Group issue and the impact it has on the country, sources said on Friday.

The resolution’s draft is prepared by a sub-group headed by former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and will be vetted by the Subjects Committee on Friday evening.

Congress and its top leader Rahul Gandhi have been accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of illegally favouring industrialist Gautam Adani and Hindenburg Research’s report claiming that the conglomerate was committing stock manipulation and fraud was used by the Opposition was raised by the Opposition vociferously in Parliament.

The resolution is likely to question the Modi government clearing the investments and loans by LIC and SBI as well as other public financial institutions when their private sector counterparts had kept the Adani Group at arm's length.

The document, at the same time, is likely to make it clear that the Congress is fully committed to and supports liberalisation that it unveiled in 1991 and private investment while promoting the public sector. It will make clear that it is only against crony capitalism.

Sources said the resolution is also likely to give a roadmap on Congress' vision of economic development rather than just criticising the Modi government. It may also have mentioned its NYAY scheme, a promise made in the 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto and implemented in party-ruled states.