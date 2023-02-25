Cong plenary session: Kharge, Sonia to address leaders

Congress plenary session: Kharge, Sonia Gandhi to deliver addresses; 3 resolutions up for deliberation

The decision was taken at the Kharge-led steering committee meeting which members of the Gandhi family skipped

PTI
PTI, Nava Raipur,
  • Feb 25 2023, 11:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 11:15 ist
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during the party's 85th Plenary Session, in Raipur on Friday. Credit: IANS Photo

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi will address leaders here, as well as political, economic and international affairs resolutions will be deliberated upon at the party's 85th plenary session Saturday.

At the start of the second day of the three-day conclave, the Congress president will release a book and party general secretaries will submit their respective reports.

After this Kharge will address the gathering.

A "thanksgiving" statement for former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will also be read out at the session following which she will deliver her address.

Also Read — Will continue to fight against hatred, bigotry: Rahul Gandhi

The delegates will then deliberate upon the political, economic and international affairs resolutions, according to the programme shared by the party.

On the first day of the session, the Congress steering committee unanimously decided not to hold elections to the CWC and authorised the party chief to nominate its members.

The decision was taken at the Kharge-led steering committee meeting which members of the Gandhi family skipped.

Later in the day, the party's subjects committee held its first meeting in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also present soon after they arrived here late Friday afternoon. The meeting saw deliberations on the six resolutions to be adopted at the session.

The session, which comes in the backdrop of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that has been touted as a success by the party, is being attended by around 15,000 delegates.

Mallikarjun Kharge
Sonia Gandhi
Congress
AICC
Indian Politics
Rahul Gandhi
India News

