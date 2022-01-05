Congress postpones major rallies in poll-bound states amid Covid-19

As several questioned the conduct of elections during the third wave of Covid-19, Congress on Wednesday announced that it has postponed its major rallies in Uttar Pradesh and other poll-bound states even as Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain asked whether one wants AAP to stop campaigning and leave elections.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said the party has decided to postpone major rallies in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. He said the central leadership has asked state units to assess the Covid-19 situation in their states and take a decision on holding rallies.

On Tuesday, the grand old party drew flak after some girls participating in a long-distance run organised by the Congress as part of its "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon" campaign were injured in a stampede-like situation Bareilly. Congress leaders in Lucknow termed it a conspiracy hatched by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government.

When asked about AAP stopping rallies, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain shot back, "do you want us to stop campaigning? You want us not to contest elections?"

There has been questions over holding political rallies as the country is facing a third wave of Covid-19. Cases are increasing across the country and several states have re-imposed restrictions.

A number of political leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, BJP MP Manoj Tewari and Congress MP Deepender Hooda, have contracted Covid-19 recently. At least 13 Ministers and 70 MLAs in Maharashtra have tested positive for the virus recently.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi last week questioned the rationale behind imposing night curfew in Uttar Pradesh while the administration allowed political rallies amid a surge in Covid-19 cases and Omicron scare.

"Imposing curfew in the night and calling lakhs of people in rallies during the day – this is beyond the comprehension of the common man. Given Uttar Pradesh's limited healthcare systems, we have to honestly decide whether our priority is to stop the spread of the dreaded Omicron or show electoral power," Varun had tweeted, which was seen as a veiled criticism of the BJP-led government at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kejriwal had come under attack for not wearing masks in public and conducting rallies. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted, "The rate at which the third wave is progressing, it seems an avalanche of Covid-19 cases are coming in the next few weeks. The Modi government is making the same mistakes it did during the second wave, which killed lakhs. Prime Minister Modi is himself often seen without masks. Will this government ever learn?"

