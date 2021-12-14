Congress postpones Mumbai rally, Rahul arrival a doubt

The Mumbai rally of Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of the Congress’ Foundation Day has been postponed, a development that gave fodder to the BJP to target the grand old party and its two ruling alliance partners Shiv Sena and NCP.

The Gandhi mother-son duo was invited to address the rally on December 28 at the historic Shivaji Park.

The development comes as a major embarrassment to the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) and Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC).

Last week, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of the NCP hinted that permission may not be granted in the wake of the Covid-19 situation and Omicron scare. “We are taking information about it (Omicron situation) every day. In case it (the variant) spreads and if there is a doubt that huge crowds can lead to some different (undesirable) situation, then (authorities) will have to think about it,” Pawar had said.

The Congress had applied for permission for the rally on October 7 but is yet to get a response.

MRCC President Bhai Jagtap said in his plea in the Bombay High Court that an application was submitted to the state government in October 2021, seeking permission to hold the rally but no decision has been taken so far. However, he has withdrawn the petition, which was filed before a bench comprising justices AA Sayed and Abhay Ahuja.

It may be recalled that the Bombay High Court in 2010 had declared the Shivaji Park area located in Dadar as a silence zone after a public interest litigation was filed by an NGO.

The court had then said programmes can be held at the park only on select occasions, such as December 6 (death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar), May 1 (Maharashtra Foundation Day) and January 26 (Republic Day). However, the Maharashtra government and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation later carved out 45 days in a year to permit non-sporting activities in the iconic ground.

The Congress has now decided to postpone the rally.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam took a dig at the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. “Congress is a national party, however, now they are being humiliated by two ‘regional parties’ Shiv Sena and NCP,” he said.

