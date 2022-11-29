Congress president hurls 'Ravan' barb at Modi, BJP claims it shows Congress' hatred for Gujaratis

On the last day of campaigning for first phase of Gujarat elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge described the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Ravan", drawing protests from the BJP leaders including chief minister Bhupendra Patel claiming that the remark was "testimony to their (Congress's) hate for Gujaratis."

Addressing a rally late on Monday night in Behrampura, part of Danilimbda Assembly constituency in Ahmedabad city, the senior Congress leader took a jibe at Modi by saying, "We see your (Modi's) face in corporation election, MLA and MP election, everywhere...do you have 100 heads like Ravan?"

He further added, "I have been seeing that votes are sought in the name of Modi ji, be it municipality election, corporation election or Assembly. Asking for votes in the name of the candidate..is Modi going to come and work at the municipality. Is he going to help you in times of your need?"

Elaborating further in his speech, Kharge said that instead of seeking votes against his party candidate, Shailesh Parmar, BJP seeks vote in Modi's name. "Will he come here to sort out issues related to municipality?, the senior Congress leader asked.

The ruling BJP was quick to hit back at Congress with sharp criticism and claiming that the statement was "an insult to Gujarat and Gujaratis." Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel reacted on Twitter, "Bereft of any development agenda and support from the people, Congress is out to abuse Gujarat and Gujaratis. The statement made by Kharge ji against PM @narendramodi ji is testimony to their hate for Gujaratis. People of Gujarat will reject them this time too for such behaviour."

Bereft of any development agenda and support from the people, Congress is out to abuse Gujarat and Gujaratis. The statement made by Kharge ji against PM @narendramodi ji is testimony to their hate for Gujaratis. People of Gujarat will reject them this time too for such behaviour. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) November 29, 2022

"PM Modi is a prime minister of the country. Calling him Ravan...Ravan means one who violates piousness, truth. Ravan means one who sides with sin. We appeal to every Gujarati to stand up against the party who has said such insulting things to the son of Gujarat. Every Gujarati should teach them a lesson by voting cent percent. 100 per cent Gujaratis should come out and vote against such mentality," BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

Meanwhile, Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera hit back at BJP and said "in politics and democracy you can't remain a chuyee muyee (touch me not)."

He added, "It is natural to debate who did what. You call our leaders Surpnakha...made inappropriate comments on Rahul Gandhi. You make comments on Nehru ji. We don't speak ill of those who are dead."

BJP is set to escalate its attack on Congress over "Ravan barb" along with past personal attacks on Modi. The poll campaign for first phase of Assembly election to be held on December 1 ended on Tuesday.