Congress presidential polls: Shashi Tharoor casts his vote in Kerala

The Congress presidential elections is taking place after 22 years

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 17 2022, 14:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 15:40 ist
Congress party presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor with party leaders before casting his vote at the KPCC office. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor cast his vote in the Congress Presidential Polls at Kerala PCC headquarters -- Indira Bhavan -- in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Tharoor reached Indira Bhavan by around 10.50 am. He was greeted mainly by some young leaders who had openly backed him.

Read | Embrace change, show courage: Shashi Tharoor in final appeal to Congress electors

Earlier during the day, Tharoor told reporters that even Priyanka Gandhi had told him that this election, which was happening after 22 years, was good for the party. He also said that this day belonged to the party workers as they were electing the party president through a democratic process and deciding the party's future.

There are 307 voters in Kerala and heavy polling is being witnessed right from the initial hours. Two polling booths have been set up. Many senior leaders from the state, including Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran, had overtly and covertly expressed their backing for Mallikarjun Kharge.

