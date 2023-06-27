Congress protests against AAP government over power tariff hike in Delhi

The Congress on Tuesday staged a demonstration against the AAP government in Delhi over a hike in power tariffs in the national capital.

The monthly electricity bills of the majority of domestic consumers in Delhi -- who use more than 200 and up to 600 units -- will be hiked by up to Rs 265 due to an increase in the power purchase adjustment cost (PPAC) levied by discoms, officials said on Monday.

Party leaders and workers, who gathered outside the AAP's office in central Delhi, alleged that the city government has "failed to fulfil its promise" of providing free electricity to consumers.

Power Minister Atishi said consumers who get zero bills with monthly consumption of up to 200 units will not be impacted. However, those who do not get a subsidy will have to pay nearly eight per cent more on their monthly bills.

The hike in the PPAC surcharge by the discoms was allowed by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, the officials said.