Congress' Rajasthan chief calls Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha 'murder of democracy'

The Congress' Rajasthan unit on Sunday began its day-long "Sankalp Satyagraha" here in support of Rahul Gandhi following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

The party's state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and several other leaders are taking part in the protest at the Collectorate Circle.

Similar protests are also being organised in other districts.

Also Read: Congress holds 'Sankalp Satyagraha' at Rajghat over Rahul's ouster from Lok Sabha

The Congress has launched a day-long satyagraha at all states and district headquarters to protest against Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case and his subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in the defamation case. The disqualification will prevent Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting elections for eight years unless a higher court stays the conviction.

Calling Gandhi's disqualification "murder of democracy", Dotasra said, "We are holding this satyagraha… against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

"He was raising the issue of corruption done in connivance between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (industrialist Gautam) Adani and to suppress his voice, a decision was taken in haste to terminate his Lok Sabha membership."

The Pradesh Congress Committee chief added that the BJP labels anyone who raises their voice against it as "anti-nationals" and claimed that it distorts their public image through social media.

"Rahul Gandhi is someone whose grandmother and father sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation," he said.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi changes Twitter bio to 'Dis’Qualified MP'

Mentioning that Gandhi had made it clear that he was not going to be afraid, Dotasra said, "The Congress will expose the scam of Adani and the PM. We are ready for this from Parliament to the roads."

Khachariyawas said Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha in a planned manner.

"This was a sin. The sin has been committed and its outcome will be dangerous," he said.

Former mayor Jyoti Khandelwal said the prime minister maintained silence on the Adani issue but action was taken against Gandhi, who has been constantly raising the voice of the people of India.

"Satyagraha is the power that had forced the British to bow down. The Modi government will also have to bow down," she said.

During the protest, Dotasra also announced that he and the Congress' Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will visit all divisions and meet party workers and the general public on the issue.

They will then cover all the districts and blocks.

On Tuesday, they will visit the Udaipur division, followed by Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions on Wednesday and Kota and Bharatpur on Saturday.