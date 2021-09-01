Congress, Rajasthan govt need to work together: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said the party and the Rajasthan government need to “work together” to ensure a victory in the 2023 assembly polls.

Pilot, who raised a flag of rebellion against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last year, was in Bengaluru to address a news conference. He said he was in touch with a committee the party has formed to decide on his demands.

“It’s been a year since the committee was formed...I think the party and the government need to work together to see that in 2023 when elections come, we work harder to come back with a bigger majority,” Pilot said.

Asked about the fulfilment of his demands, Pilot said: “There was a committee formed last year for this, but unfortunately senior leader Ahmed Patel, a member, has left us. The other two members and the AICC are in constant touch with me.”

Pilot, a former Union minister and deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, said he had raised some issues keeping the party’s interest in mind.

“There were some views that I needed to share. The Congress president took cognizance of them, formed a committee and we’re working on them,” he said. “It’s important to share views and thoughts on how we can have a better functioning government where every party worker feels he is a stakeholder in the setup. So, those issues [I raised] are being worked out,” he added.

He did not comment on speculation surrounding the Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle. “As far as I know, the AICC and the CM are discussing it.”

On factionalism plaguing his party, Pilot said Congress was the only one with “bandwidth, presence, strength, determination and resilience” to take on the BJP. “In our party, unlike others, there’s room for discussion.”

Commenting on the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, Pilot said India must formulate a “nuanced” stand. “It’s our extended neighbourhood. Does it give an upper hand to Pakistan? So far we haven’t known what the clear thinking of the government is. We shouldn’t do anything that jeopardises our interests,” he said.

Coming down hard on the Modi administration on the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), Pilot said the Congress would “go to any extent to make sure the government doesn’t go ahead with this”. He said the NMP would create monopolies, burden taxpayers and might compromise “national, even strategic, assets”.