Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajani Patil's suspension likely to be revoked

The government is “sympathetic” to overtures from the Congress on revoking the suspension of Rajya Sabha MP Rajani Patil, a union minister said. The ruling party, however, has not softened its stand on Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh.

“We have been approached by Congress leaders on more than one occasion, and are sympathetic to her (Rajani Patel's) case,” the union minister said. He said that it has emerged from videos and other evidence that she was egged on by other members.

In the past one week, I.N.D.I.A leaders have spoken to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on at least two occasions on the cases of Rajani Patil and Sanjay Singh.

Sources said, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and NCP chief Sharad Pawar along with Congress Rajya Sabha Chief whip Jairam Ramesh had first met Dhankhar on August 2 to raise the issue. Leader of the House and senior Minister Piyush Goyal was also present in the meeting.

On Friday, Congress Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari and Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O'Brien had also raised the issue with Dhankhar.

Sanjay Singh was suspended by Dhankar on July 24 for the remainder of the Monsoon Session for “violating” directives from the chair. Union minister Piyush Goyal, the floor leader of the ruling party, then moved a motion to suspend Singh.

“This kind of behaviour, coming into the well and disturbing the House, is completely against the ethics and rules of the House. I would urge the chair to take necessary action against Sanjay Singh and the government wishes to move a motion for his suspension for the remainder of the House,” Goyal’s motion read.