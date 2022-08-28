Congress rebukes claims of Anand Sharma raising questions at CWC meet

Cong rebukes claims of Sharma raising questions at meet

Shemin Joy
  • Aug 28 2022, 20:53 ist
Claims about dissident leader Anand Sharma raising questions about the organisational elections at a Congress Working Committee (CWC) invited a strong rebuttal from the Congress, saying “dubious ‘source-based’ plantation” is happening on the issue.

Sources claimed that Sharma had raised questions about the preparation of electoral rolls for the Congress president’s election and wanted full transparency at the digital meeting chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi. 

Soon after, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “There is some dubious ‘source-based’ plantation going on that questions were raised in the CWC meeting today on the Congress President's election process and schedule. This is to make absolutely clear that nobody raised any question or any doubt.”

Sources claimed Sharma told the meeting that there were complaints that no meetings, either physical or digital, were held to finalise the electoral rolls. He is also learnt to have told the meeting that state units have not received the electoral college – delegates selected by states.

He also demanded that to ensure transparency, electoral lists should be made public. Congress’ Central Election Authority chairperson Madhusudan Mistry, sources claimed, informed the meeting that the list will be given to candidates and all state committees and that the lists have been verified by Returning Officers.

At a press conference, Mistry said that those who raised questions on the process has also risen through the same process.

