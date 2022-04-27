Congress revamps Haryana unit, appoints Hooda loyalist Udai Bhan as president

Congress picks Hooda loyalist Udai Bhan as Haryana prez

PTI
  • Apr 27 2022, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 15:43 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

The Congress on Wednesday revamped its Haryana unit, appointing former legislator Udai Bhan as president of its state unit, replacing Kumari Selja, and naming four working presidents.

As part of the reorganisation of the state unit, which had been on the cards for the past few weeks, the Congress appointed Shruti Choudhary, Ram Kishan Gujjar, Jitender Kumar Bhardwaj and Suresh Gupta as working presidents.

"Hon'ble Congress President has accepted the resignation of Kumari Selja from the post of the President, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," according to a statement from party senior leader K C Venugopal.        

Selja told PTI that she had submitted her resignation to the party high command a few days ago and described herself as a "true soldier of the party".        

"I am a true soldier of the Congress party. I have full faith in my high command and we will all work together. My congratulations to the new state unit president and the working presidents," she said.  

Bhan, who is from the Scheduled Caste community and is a former MLA from Hodal, is considered a close confidant of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Hooda, Leader of the Opposition in Haryana, termed Bhan a hard working leader who has worked at the grassroots. "His appointment will further strengthen the Congress," Hooda told PTI.        

Referring to the appointment of the four working presidents, Hooda said, "All will work together and strengthen the Congress." 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Congress
Haryana
K C Venugopal
Indian Politics
Bhupinder Singh Hooda

