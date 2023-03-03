Congress running out of winning formula in Assembly polls: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Congress leaders are attacking PM Narendra Modi as no winning formula is left with them in the Assembly elections. Addressing Vijay Sankalp Yathra in Basavakalyan on Friday, he said that lotus will blossom and give more fragrance if Congress leaders keep throwing sludge on the BJP and its leaders.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's magic has led the BJP's victory in Tripura and Nagaland elections, he said that the trace of Congress cannot be found even by using binoculars in northeastern states where the party had predicted BJP will not enter into this region. Congress will face a similar fate in Karnataka in the assembly polls, he added.

"Congress leaders are attacking PM Modi by using harsh language like 'die' and 'dig a grave' for him. But, people of the country are wishing him a long life. They are talking about his death without raising the issue of growth. Therefore, people should not give any position to them in politics", Amit Shah said.

Charging that the previous Siddaramaiah government has served as an ATM for the Congress leaders in Delhi, he said that 'double engine government will work with double speed' after retaining the power in the assembly elections in Karnataka. The people's vote will go waste if JD(S) is supported in the election. The party will join hands with Congress if it secures 20-30 seats. One family should not have control over the political party, he added.

Lauding Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for liberating Kalyana Karnataka from Nizam rule, he said that the BJP government is shouldered with the responsibility of overall growth of the region and implementation of article 371J. He also praised Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for Rs 5 thousand crore allocation made in the Budget for Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board.

In an attempt to woo the people in the Lingayat heartland, the BJP leader has also accused Congress of insulting former Chief Ministers late S Nijalingappa and Veerendra Patil. "Basavanna had disseminated the message of democracy for the first time from the land of Basavakalyan a few centuries ago. Prime Minister Modi has created awareness about the first parliament of Basava Mantap in the United Nation. Former CM B S Yediyurappa has worked for its development", Amit Shah said.

He also highlighted the various programmes undertaken by the government including free distribution of food grains, construction of Ram Mandir, development of Kashi Vishwanath temple, drinking water supply and other pro-farmer schemes.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM B S Yediyurappa, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Katil and other BJP leaders were present.