Congress' satyagraha brazen display of arrogance, insult to Mahatma Gandhi: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said that the Congress’s 'Sankalp Satyragraha' was an insult to Mahatma Gandhi whose satyagraha was to free the nation while the Congress’s stir was to serve Rahul Gandhi. Party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the Congress was carrying out a protest against the Constitution since a court had lawfully given a verdict against Rahul Gandhi who faced the case because of his comments against the OBC community.

The Congress’s protest has nothing to do with fighting the truth, Trivedi said. “The Congress agitation is a brazen display of its arrogance after Rahul Gandhi’s conviction and his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP,” Trivedi said. He added that Gandhi’s disqualification was an “automatic” eventuality due to Gandhi’s conviction in the Surat trial court.

The protests, Trivedi said, were to justify Gandhi’s insult towards the OBC community. “Either this is to justify the court’s verdict, or to protest against the court which sentenced him, or against his disqualification. Rahul Gandhi must qualify,” he said.

Trivedi said that Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari had asked for different treatment for the Gandhi family, and asked if Tiwari considered the Gandhis to be “superior” legally. “They still want one set of laws for common people and another for their family, they want to decide in what manner and on what basis the courts should pass their final verdict,” he said.

Trivedi added that the Congress’s satyagraha had in attendance leaders like Jagdish Tytler who were allegedly involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.