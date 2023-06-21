Congress says Nehru popularised yoga; BJP hits back

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic yoga session at the UN Headquarters, the Congress and the BJP engaged in a war of words after the grand old party credited Jawaharlal Nehru for 'popularising' yoga.

The Congress in a tweet said that it was the first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was instrumental in popularising yoga and even made it part of the national policy.

Track live updates of International Yoga Day here

The Congress tweeted, "On International Day of Yoga, we thank Pandit Nehru, who was instrumental in popularising Yoga and even made it a part of national policy. Let us appreciate the importance of the ancient art and philosophy in our physical and mental wellbeing and take steps to incorporate it in our lives."

On International Day of Yoga, we thank Pt. Nehru, who was instrumental in popularising Yoga & even made it a part of national policy. Let us appreciate the importance of the ancient art & philosophy in our physical & mental wellbeing & take steps to incorporate it in our lives. pic.twitter.com/XqOyMwgock — Congress (@INCIndia) June 21, 2023

Congress views were also echoed by senior party leader Shashi Tharoor, who said, "We should also acknowledge all those who revived and popularised Yoga including our government."

Also Read — Congress takes a dig at PM Modi's 'camerasana' on International Yoga Day

In a tweet in response to Congress, Tharoor said, "Indeed! We should also acknowledge all those who revived and popularised yoga, including our government, Prime Minister's Office an MEA, for internationalising International Yoga Day through the UN. As I have argued for decades, yoga is a vital part of our soft power across the world and its great to see it recognised."

Indeed! We should also acknowledge all those who revived & popularised yoga, including our government, @PMOIndia & @MEAIndia, for internationalising #InternationalYogaDay through the @UN. As I have argued for decades, yoga is a vital part of our soft power across the world &… https://t.co/WYZvcecl0Q — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 21, 2023

Meanwhile, the BJP reacted to it, saying the Congress was trying to steal credit for the Gandhi family. "From mocking Yoga (tweet by Rahul Gandhi) to now the Congress trying to steal credit for the first family. It seems the Congress party has come a full circle. At the very least they could thank India & Indians whose efforts led to its recognition on a global platform since 2015 with an overwhelming mandate," BJP's national Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a tweet.

He further said, "Today when India represented by PM Modi will lead Yoga Day celebrations at UN HQ it is a matter of collective national pride but Congress is suffering from cataract of parivarvaad & hence can’t see anybody beyond one family."

Poonawalla also asked if anyone has seen any Congress leader doing yoga on this day "if indeed Nehru popularised it".

From mocking Yoga ( tweet by Rahul Gandhi) to now the Congress trying to steal credit for the first family It seems the Congress party has come a full circle At the very least they could thank India & Indians whose efforts led to its recognition on a global platform since… pic.twitter.com/QonCVsQe1J — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) June 21, 2023

On June 21, people worldwide are observing the ninth International Yoga Day with live celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spearhead the festivities at the United Nations (UN) headquarters, graced by delegates from over 180 nations.

Notably, an estimated 250 million individuals are anticipated to participate in the event, centered around the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', meaning 'One Earth One Future One Family'.

(With inputs from IANS)