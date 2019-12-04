Congress seeks withdrawal of cases in Koregaon-Bhima

After the NCP, ruling alliance partner Congress on Wednesday demanded withdrawal of cases registered against protesters involved in the Maratha reservation agitation and Dalit activists who had protested against the Koregaon Bhima violence.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leader Naseem Khan said both the agitations were for seeking "natural justice".

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, therefore, should withdraw the cases filed against Dalit and Maratha activists, he said.

Earlier in the day, state minister Jayant Patil had said the state government was in favour of granting relief to those who were falsely framed in cases related to the 2018 Koregaon-Bhima violence, but the power to take decision in this regard rests with chief minister Thackeray, as portfolios are yet to be allocated to ministers.

Thackeray had said on Tuesday evening that the previous government had ordered withdrawal of minor cases related to the Koregaon-Bhima caste violence, and he was now finding out how many cases were actually withdrawn.