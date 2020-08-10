Congress seeks withdrawal of draft EIA rules

Congress on Monday stepped-up the campaign against the draft Environment Impact Assessment rules, with Rahul Gandhi terming them as “dangerous” and with the potential to lead to catastrophic consequences if notified.

Rahul called for the withdrawal of the draft EIA notification, describing it as a “Loot of the Nation” that needed to be stopped to prevent environmental degradation.

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar hit back at Rahul terming his objections as “unnecessary and premature”. “People jumping on the draft is not a fair practice,” Javadekar said, claiming that the previous UPA government led by the Congress took big decisions without any consultations.

On Sunday, Rahul had urged people to protest the draft EIA rules 2020, terming it was “dangerous” and which could lead to long term “catastrophic” consequences if notified.

In a Facebook post, Rahul had slammed the government over the draft EIA rules, saying it was not only “disgraceful”, but “dangerous“.

“Not only does it have the potential to reverse many of the hard-fought gains that have been won over the years in the battle to protect our environment, but it could also potentially unleash widespread environmental destruction and mayhem across India,” he had said.

Former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh wrote yet another letter to Javadekar giving a point-by-point rebuttal of the minister’s clarifications on the issue.

“It is unclear what is meant by the objective of bringing all violators “under the regulatory regime. It appears from the processes proposed in Clause 22 of the Draft Notification that the government’s objective is to give all violators an opportunity to regularise their illegal activities,” Ramesh said.

Ramesh demanded stringent punishment for violators by shutting down projects permanently and denying the promoters future regulatory clearances.