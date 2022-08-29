Congress seems to have plan in place to ensure 'right candidate' wins party election

The run up to the Congress president election in October may not be an easy affair for the party but the official faction appears to have a plan of action in place to ensure the victory of its candidate, even a non-Gandhi.

Some in the party believe, “what should have happened three years ago is happening now”, in a reference to the insistence of former party president Rahul Gandhi in his resignation letter after the 2019 Lok Sabha election debacle that none from the Gandhi family should become party chief, which includes his sister and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Though the G-23 or change-seekers in the party are diminished, a contest may be in the offing but it is to be seen who will challenge a candidate endorsed by party chief Sonia Gandhi after she refused to continue till 2024 Lok Sabha elections as Rahul Gandhi has refused to take up the mantle.

At the Congress Working Committee meeting that finalised the poll schedule, sources said Sonia made it clear that this meeting could not have been postponed further though she had to leave for London for a medical check-up, indicating that the party managers have made their moves to ensure victory.

The party is ready for a contest and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal made it clear, “this is an open and fair election. Anyone can fight. Anyone who wants to be the president of the party can file the nomination.”

Senior Ashok Gehlot is learnt to have been urged by Sonia to take up the mantle but the Rajasthan Chief Minister is reluctant to move to Delhi and leave the chair to his bete noir Sachin Pilot.

Sources said if Sonia and others insist, Gehlot will be left with no choice and in such a scenario all depends on what will be his bargaining chip before he leaves Jaipur. It is believed that he would like to have his man and not Pilot at the helm in Jaipur but the central leadership may not be in a position to agree to such a decision with the Rajasthan election just a year away.

Gehlot is still vouching for Rahul’s leadership and he has company in leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge who said on Sunday, “All workers want Rahul Gandhi as party president. Rahul is the only one who can lift the Congress. He can unify and strengthen the party.”

With Rahul reluctant to take over, a rebel leader Prithviraj Chavan warned against having a “puppet president” and said the party will not survive in such a scenario. He also found fault with discussions on the names of Gehlot and others, asking whether the president's name will be decided before the election.

"Why are you taking the reverse path? You will confirm the name in advance and then conduct elections, does this ever happen? Hold elections, whoever has to fight, will fight. If backseat driving continues by making a puppet president, then the party will not be able to survive," he added.