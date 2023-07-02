Congress sees opportunity in NCP's Ajit Pawar problem, but anxiety rules

The weakening of allies NCP and Shiv Sena following BJP-engineered splits may be seen as an opportunity for the Congress to strengthen its position in the Opposition grouping in Maharashtra.

However, the latest episode of crisis in the Opposition also sows anxieties in the Congress camp, as the party may be the next target for the BJP. For the BJP, vertical splits in these three parties are necessary to consolidate its position ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

The optics are not great either for the Opposition bloc as it plans to meet soon in Bengaluru and expects that the latest development in Maharashtra would have an impact on the morale of the grouping.

Like in Bihar where it played second fiddle to the JD(U), the BJP had to depend on the Shiv Sena to remain in power in Maharashtra. In its attempts to consolidate its position, the party has managed to wean away substantial chunks from NCP and the erstwhile Sena.

Earlier, there was speculation about former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan switching sides but the Congress and the leader rubbished it as rumours. Chavan was credited for organising a huge rally in Nanded during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

A senior leader said they do expect attempts by the BJP to split the Congress too, as these three parties had gained ground and were a formidable force on the ground.

"In geometry it is QED and in Indian politics, it is the ED," another leader said, citing reasons for the cross-overs and admitting that the division tactics adopted by the BJP had caused concern among some in the party.

At the same time, the Congress is also viewing the situation as an opportunity, as it rose to the first position from the third in the Maharashtra Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance and may now have more say in things, provided it plays its cards right.

The party also expects that the NCP leaders who are uncomfortable with joining hands with the BJP may look at returning to it, and sees the situation as an opportunity to lead to a chorus for the merger of both parties.

However, the Congress will have to wait to see how NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar regroups his party and whether he can weather this storm. The drama is reminiscent of the time when TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu upstaged his uncle N T Rama Rao.

Will Ajit Pawar be able to pull a Chandrababu Naidu, who was successful then, or will he end up like Bal Thackeray's rebellious nephew Raj, who ended up with the less consequential MNS?

The question is whether Sharad Pawar will merge his party with the Congress, an idea which his daughter and Working President Supriya Sule has not been averse to for some time now.

The Congress may also look for some unhappy leaders in the BJP camp, who may be looking for an opportunity to jump ship.

Pankaja Munde, daughter of the late influential OBC leader Gopinath Munde, is today a popular but sidelined leader in the BJP. She has been upset with the party for some time now, and her discontentment has been further aggravated with the saffron party inducting her cousin Dhananjay Munde, a former NCP leader who defeated her in the last assembly elections.