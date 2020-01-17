Congress seniors wary to take Delhi poll plunge and shift loyalties to AAP

With Delhi Assembly elections turning out to be a contest between the AAP and the BJP, senior Congress leaders appear reluctant to take the electoral plunge and shifting loyalties to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier this week, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had called senior leaders of the Delhi unit and asked them to contest the Assembly elections to send a message that the party was a serious contender in the national capital.

However, one-time chief ministerial aspirant and former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken left for the US, days after meeting Sonia, citing a family emergency.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra too is not keen to contest arguing that he will have to manage the party campaign for the Assembly elections, while another veteran J P Agarwal is rooting for a party ticket for his son.

Agarwal, also a former Delhi Congress president, is considered among the original Delhi'ite who traces his roots in the national capital for several generations.

Agarwal, a former Lok Sabha member, is known to wield considerable influence among the business community in Old Delhi areas.

However, Alka Lamba, who returned to the Congress-fold after a stint with the AAP, has staked claim to the Chandni Chowk Assembly seat, which was considered as Agarwal's stronghold.

Influential Congress leader and five-term legislator Shoaib Iqbal quit the party last week to join the AAP, along with his supporters.

Vinay Sharma, the son of senior Congress leader Mahabal Mishra, also joined the AAP after unsuccessfully contesting the previous Assembly polls on a Congress ticket.

The son's move has prompted Mahabal Mishra, a former Lok Sabha member who wields considerable influence among the Poorvanchali voters in the capital, to play the vanishing act from the Congress platform.

The Congress had failed to open its account in the 2015 Assembly elections which were swept by the AAP, winning 67 of the 70 seats. The rest of the three seats went to the BJP.

Internal surveys conducted by the Congress also show the party struggling to make a mark in the Assembly polls.

On the brighter side, former Union minister Krishna Tirath and former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely— who had joined the BJP— are back with the Congress and are keen on contesting elections.