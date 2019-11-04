Congress set for nationwide protests against Modi govt

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 04 2019, 08:08am ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2019, 08:08am ist
The Congress has decided to hold nationwide protests from November 5 to 15 against the Narendra Modi government's policies with special focus on the economic crisis, unemployment, farm distress and the "adverse" impact of the proposed RCEP agreement. 

