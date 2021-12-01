Congress shifts 'Modi-made Mehangai' rally to Jaipur

Congress on Wednesday shifted its mega rally against 'Modi-made Mehangai' (price rise) in the national capital on December 12 to Jaipur, claiming that the

Modi government revoked permissions granted to the party to hold the programme, which was to be attended by top leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, in Delhi.

On November 26, Congress had announced the 'Mehangai Hatao Rally' on December 12 and gave a "clarion call" against "Modi-made Mehengai".

Describing the Modi government as "behaving like a full-fledged authoritarian dictatorship", Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said the party had sought permission for holding the protest rally and "the Modi government after much effort" gave its nod for the programme to be held in Dwarka.

However, he said in a statement, the Modi government "in a prejudiced conspiracy got the Lt Governor of Delhi to cancel permission" for the rally even as the party was making arrangements for a "massive public show with people and party workers" from all over the country.

"However, the Congress is neither going to get intimidated by their tactics nor is it going to withdraw even an inch from its age-old commitment to raising issues concerning the people. It has been decided that the 'Mehangai Hatao Rally' will be organised in Jaipur on December 12 itself," Venugopal said.

Also Read — Turf war in Opposition camp as Trinamool Congress, Congress trade barbs

Congress would keep raising the voice of the people and keep fighting their battles against the "insensitive, arrogant and crony-driven" government till it does not take corrective measures and provide a much-needed relief from inflation, he said.

"A jittery government does not want people to take to the streets and a people's protest movement takes shape around the valid issues of unprecedentedly costly petrol, diesel and gas cylinders, unaffordable edible oil and a burning food basket. They are obviously scared that a massive public rally by the Congress will bring the issue of inflation to the fore and make the people see that none but the Modi government is responsible for it," he said.

He alleged that this is the first government that is neither ready to heed to the MPs nor the Parliament or the people.

"Whenever the Congress-led Opposition tries to raise and debate the issues of sky-rocketing inflation, record unemployment, sinking economy, misery of the farmers and labourers and the rights of Dalits, adivasi and minorities in Parliament, the government in a predetermined conspiracy itself makes the Parliament dysfunctional," he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: