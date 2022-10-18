Congress slams AAP for comparing Manish Sisodia with Bhagat Singh, calls it 'cheap political act'

Attacking the AAP for its ministers and leaders facing charges of corruption in liquor policy case, Congress on Tuesday found fault with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for comparing those accused of corruption to Bhagat Singh, saying it is "unfortunate" and a "cheap political act".

Congress leader and former MP Sandeep Dikshit said the AAP should also give evidence for claiming that the BJP tried to poach AAP MLAs.

Dikshit's comments came as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal compared Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to Bhagat Singh after the CBI questioned him in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.

"It is very shameful that AAP ministers are being accused of corruption relating to the liquor policy. Those accused of corruption are being compared to Bhagat Singh, who inspires every Indian. It is very unfortunate and sad. Rarely has there been a cheaper political act than this. We strongly condemn this," Dikshit told reporters.

Urging Kejriwal to withdraw the statement, Dikshit alleged that the AAP has fallen into a new low by taking the name of Bhagat Singh along with those accused of corruption.

"Those who are involved in corruption create a lot of noise and drama and one should understand that the more noise one creates, the more is that person involved in corruption," Dikshit said.

Alleging that Delhi's liquor policy was changed close on the heels of the Punjab and Uttarakhand elections, he said, "if this policy was in public interest, why was it withdrawn? We expect the investigating agencies to act honestly," the Congress leader said.

