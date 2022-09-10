Congress slams BJP over Rahul Gandhi T-shirt row, asks to talk on 'real issues'

The Bharatiya Janata Party's attack on Rahul Gandhi for alleging that the T-shirt worn by the Congress leader was worth more than Rs 41,000 during party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' have met with strong retaliation from Congress and other Opposition parties.

Among the first to hit back was the official page of Congress on Twitter. It asked BJP to focus on real issues rather than discussing Rahul Gandhi's shirt.

Trinamool Congress MP, Mahua Moitra who was also at the receiving end of such criticism for her expensive bag, came out in support of Rahul Gandhi.

Seriously advise BJP to not cross line & comment on Opposition’s personal clothes & belongings. Remember if we start doing the same with watches, pens, shoes, rings & clothes BJP MPs wear, you’ll rue the day you stated this game. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 10, 2022

Gandhi's supporters lashed back with dicussing PM Narendra Modi's alleged lifestyle.

"Bhakts and Sanghis are worried at the cost of an ordinary T shirt Rahul Gandhi wears . But they will never disclose to you Narendra Modi has imported Taiwanese mushrooms daily costing about INR 95,000 /- per kg of tax payers money," Ravinder Kapur said on Twitter.

Former national spokesperson of Indian National Congress Sanjay Jha, posted his photo wearing Ralph Lauren t-shirt.

Dear BJP I am wearing a Ralph Lauren tee-shirt. But I am not communal, corrupt, criminal and cunning. And a coward either. Samjhe? Grow up. But clearly nervous much, I can see. #Burberry #BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/RzHF7ckIuz — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) September 10, 2022

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also targeted BJP for doing immediate research on Rahul Gandhi's shirts price but not keeping check of inflation.