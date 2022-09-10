Congress slams BJP over Rahul Gandhi T-shirt row

Congress slams BJP over Rahul Gandhi T-shirt row, asks to talk on 'real issues'

BJP had targeted Rahul Gandhi's T-shirt worth Rs 41,000 worth during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 10 2022, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2022, 19:42 ist
BJP's remark on the price of Rahul Gandhi's shirt has led to a series of attack and counter attacks between Congress and BJP. Credit IANS Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party's attack on Rahul Gandhi for alleging that the T-shirt worn by the Congress leader was worth more than Rs 41,000 during party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' have met with strong retaliation from Congress and other Opposition parties.

Among the first to hit back was the official page of Congress on Twitter. It asked BJP to focus on real issues rather than discussing Rahul Gandhi's shirt.

Trinamool Congress MP, Mahua Moitra who was also at the receiving end of such criticism for her expensive bag, came out in support of Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi's supporters lashed back with dicussing PM Narendra Modi's alleged lifestyle.

"Bhakts and Sanghis are worried at the cost of an ordinary T shirt Rahul Gandhi wears . But they will never disclose to you Narendra Modi has imported Taiwanese mushrooms daily costing about INR 95,000 /- per kg of tax payers money," Ravinder Kapur said on Twitter.

Former national spokesperson of Indian National Congress Sanjay Jha, posted his photo wearing Ralph Lauren t-shirt.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also targeted BJP for doing immediate research on Rahul Gandhi's shirts price but not keeping check of inflation.

