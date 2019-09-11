Congress slams 'inefficient' FM for economic slowdown

New Delhi, DHNS: The Congress on Wednesday mocked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her remarks that slowdown in automobile sector was due to factors like change in mindset of millennials, saying that it reflected her "inefficiency, immaturity and inexperience" in handling the economy.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesman Abhishek Manu Singhvi wondered whether the finance minister would blame millennials who opt for rented accommodation for the slowdown in the real estate sector.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a money laundering case, said that he was concerned about the state of the economy.

“The poor are the worst affected. Lower incomes, fewer jobs, less trade and lower investment affect the poor and the middle class. Where is the plan to get the country out of this decline and gloom,” Chidambaram's Twitter handle said.

He said that he had asked his family members, who are allowed to meet him everyday in jail, to tweet on his behalf.

Nirmala had said that the slowdown in automobile sector was due to many factors like the change in the mindset of millennials, who now prefer taxi aggregators like Ola and Uber instead of committing for monthly installments to own a car.

"Yes... That's great. Blame the voters..blame everyone but BJP's handling of the economy Mrs Finance Minister,” Singhvi said.

He wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step in and take the lead in putting the economy back on track and not hide behind an “inefficient, under-performing and non-performing finance minister”.

The Congress, in a tweet from its official Twitter handle, also took a dig at Nirmala for her remarks.

“So the decline in bus and truck sales is also because millennials have stopped buying them as much as they used to. Isn't that right FM Smt. @nsitharaman,” the party asked.