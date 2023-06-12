Congress sounds poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh, targets BJP over corruption

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday sounded poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh with the promise of providing LPG cylinder at Rs 500 and 100 units of free electricity.

Ahead of upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi addressed a rally today where she targetted the Narendra Modi government over rising inflation, unemployment and farmer distress.

"Only 21 government jobs were given by the BJP regime in MP in the last three years," she said at the rally, adding that despite Madhya Pradesh "choosing" Congress in the previous elections, the BJP formed a government in the state through "twisted" strategies.

She cited alleged corruption in Vyapam and ration distribution and said 225 "scams" had taken place in the 220 months of Bharatiya Janata Party rule in the state.

Gandhi said the Chouhan government had not even spared gods, referring to winds on May 28 damaging six idols in the Ujjain's Mahakal Lok corridor, the first phase of which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October last year. The 900-metre corridor at the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple is being built at a cost of Rs 856 crore and the first phase expenditure is Rs 351 crore.

Hinting at Madhya Pradesh's rising corruption under the BJP rule, Priyanka said that the "list of corruption, scams in MP were longer than abuses against him mentioned by PM."

Taking a jibe at Congressman-turned BJP leader and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Gandhi, without taking his name, said some leaders in Madhya Pradesh had abandoned the party's ideology for the sake of power. MLAs loyal to Scindia had quit the Congress in March 2020, bringing down the Kamal Nath government and paving the way for Chouhan to return to power.

The Congress leader further said that people of Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka gave a befitting reply to the BJP.

The Congress won the Assembly elections held in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

