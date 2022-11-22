Congress Steering Committee’s first meeting likely on December 4

The first meeting of the Congress steering committee formed by Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to have its first meeting on December 4 here to discuss the party's organisational matters and holding of Plenary session at the earliest, sources said on Monday.

After Kharge taking over as party president, the Congress Working Committee members had resigned and a Steering Committee was set up by him as per the party Constitution. All barring one among CWC members were nominated to the Steering Committee by Kharge.

Sources said the tentative date for the meeting has been fixed for December 4 and conveyed to the members. However, official communication is yet to be sent to the members of the committee.

The meeting is likely to discuss organisational matters, preparations for the Plenary Session as well as stock-taking of Congress performance in Himachal and Gujarat ahead of the counting of votes.

It is to be seen whether Kharge will appoint a new in-charge for Rajasthan before the Steering Committee, as General Secretary Ajay Maken has expressed his “inability and unwillingness” to continue as in-charge of the state amid continuing indecision on the leadership question, indiscipline and factional fight.

While the meeting may not go into large overhaul, sources said, it may also set the tone for Kharge’s new team. Kharge has said that he will adhere to the Udaipur Declaration by inducting people below 50 years in half of the leadership positions.

The meeting, sources said, will also look at the organisational and political developments across the country. It will also review the impact the 3,570 km Kanyakumari to Kashmir ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ has made since its start on September 7 and as it has entered the Hindi heartland.

One of the main agendas for the meeting is likely to be the Plenary Session, which is necessary to ratify the new president’s election. The Plenary may also see the election to the Congress Working Committee.

Sources said the party has already started preparations for the session with Kharge asking for reports from General Secretaries on the performance of state units in the past five years that is to be presented in the Plenary.

Sources said the crucial meeting is likely to be held only after the Bharat Jodo Yatra concludes. With the yatra likely to conclude only by mid-February next year and in such a scenario, the Plenary could be held in March. However, the catch is that the Karnataka Assembly elections are scheduled for April-May next year and the second leg of the Budget session will be held in March.