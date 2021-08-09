Congress steps up attack on 'temporary suspension' of Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account

From flash protest march to Parliament to Youth Congress' protest outside the Twitter office in Delhi, Congress on Monday raked up the issue of alleged "temporary suspension" of Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account to accuse the government of trying to silence the Opposition voice against the rape and murder of a Dalit girl in the national capital.

A meeting of top party functionaries at the AICC also discussed the issues and decided to scale up the protest as the party accused Twitter of adopting double standards and violating the freedom of expression under the diktat of the Modi government.

But Twitter has denied having suspended Rahul Gandhi's account.

While members of Delhi Mahila Congress led by its President Amrita Dhawan and Haryana Mahila Congress chief Sudha Bharadwaj took out a march to Parliament to "protest against the dictatorial means used by the BJP govt, the Youth Congress, led by its chief Srinivas BV held protest outside the office of Twitter India.

Srinivas B V alleged that instead of giving justice to the family of the Dalit girl, the Modi government is "conspiring to suppress the voice demanding sympathy and justice by intimidating Twitter, or by blocking the account of Rahul Gandhi."

He also said, "There is a big difference between Rahul Gandhi and Modi. Modi suppresses the people and Rahul makes them strong."

The issue was also discussed on Sunday in a closed-door meeting of the general secretaries in charge and PCC Presidents.

"The atrocious stance is nothing but another instance of anti-SC and women mindset and inherent prejudice of the government and also a violation of freedom of expression by the Twitter India under the diktat of the government. Party leaders have decided to take up this matter at all levels," a statement by the AICC said.

Stepping up the attack on Twitter, the AICC alleged, "the double standard of Twitter is too obvious as Statutory Commissions, BJP leaders and those holding Statutory Offices had put up similar pictures on Twitter on August 2 and 3, two days before Rahul’s visit."

The party also latched on to the issue to create a Rahul Gandhi versus Narendra Modi narrative, something which it had always tried to avoid in the past.

Seeking to project Rahul Gandhi as a target of the government for raising issues, the AICC in a statement said, "Instead of curtailing atrocities against Dalits across the country, the prime minister and the ruling government is suppressing the voice of leaders like Rahul Gandhi, who is in the forefront in fight for justice. It was resolved that we will continue the fight undeterred until securing justice for the family."

Youth Congress National Media In-charge Rahul Rao said that Rahul Gandhi has always fought for the people and will continue to fight despite every petty act of power. "BJP can block the account by intimidating Twitter, but how will it stop the crores of people who are speaking on Twitter," he said.