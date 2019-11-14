Congress sticks to JPC demand on Rafale deal

Rejecting BJP's demands for an apology, Congress on Thursday mounted a counter-attack on the Modi government over the apex court's Rafale verdict and insisted on an investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) in the fighter jet deal with France.

Clutching at Supreme Court judge KM Joseph's view, Congress leaders claimed that judgment dismissing the review petition in the Rafale deal will not stand in the way of the investigating agency in taking action.

“Justice Joseph has opened a huge door into an investigation of the Rafale scam. An investigation must now begin in full earnest. A JPC must also be set up to probe the scam,” former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress accused the BJP of “misleading the nation” by claiming that the apex court had given a clean chit to the Modi government in the Rafale deal.

“Rather than indulging in celebrations, the BJP government should agree to a JPC investigation. Otherwise, it will be proved beyond doubt that BJP government is not ‘corruption-free’ and actually wants to remain ‘investigation-free’,” Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala told the media here.

Congress leaders said that they would rally other opposition parties and press for a JPC investigation into the Rafale deal during the Winter Session of Parliament beginning Monday.