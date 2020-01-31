Delhi Polls: Cong suspends ex-MP Mahabal Mishra

Congress suspends ex-MP Mahabal Mishra for anti-party activities during campaigning for Delhi polls

Mahabal Mishra, Ex-MP has been suspended from the Congress Party with immediate effect for anti-party activities, says AICC Delhi in-charge P C Chacko

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 31 2020, 17:56pm ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2020, 19:43pm ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal welcomes Vinay Mishra, son of former Congress Parliamentarian Mahabal Mishra after the former joined AAP party in the presence of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and others, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Credit: PTI Photo)

The Congress on Friday suspended ex-MP Mahabal Mishra for anti-party activities during campaigning for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Earlier this month, Mishra's son Vinay Kumar Mishra, who had unsuccessfully contested the last assembly election from the Palam seat, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

Vinay Kumar Mishra has been given an AAP ticket from Dwarka and is taking on former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's grandson Adarsh Shastri, who switched sides from the AAP to the Congress ahead of the polls.

"Mahabal Mishra, Ex-MP has been suspended from the Congress Party with immediate effect for anti-party activities with regard to the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections," a statement issued by AICC Delhi in-charge P C Chacko said.

